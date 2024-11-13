Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military working dogs [Image 7 of 7]

    Military working dogs

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Castro, 42nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, trains with his handler at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala, Nov. 7, 2024. In the last six months, the MWDs here have supported over 20 secret service missions across the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth
    Figueroa.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 16:09
    Photo ID: 8760420
    VIRIN: 241112-F-XI916-1013
    Resolution: 4947x3279
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military working dogs [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military working dogs
    Military working dogs
    Military working dogs
    Military working dogs
    Military working dogs
    Military working dogs
    Military working dogs

    TAGS

    #42nd Security Forces Squadron #Maxwell Air Force Base #Military Working Dogs #K9

