Castro, 42nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaden Bohatec, 42nd SFS military working dog handler, pose for a photo at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala, Nov. 7, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa.)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 16:09
|Photo ID:
|8760418
|VIRIN:
|241112-F-XI916-1012
|Resolution:
|2996x1930
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military working dogs [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.