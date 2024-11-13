DET Antarctica Surveyors (NMCB-3)

241022-N-SU884-1015 MCMURDO STATION, Antarctica (Oct 22, 2024) – Engineering Aide 2nd Class Arturo Soto from Dallas, Texas, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, Detachment Antarctica uses a Trimble to plot points for site layout. NMCB-3 provides critical engineering and construction support to missions worldwide. With a legacy of excellence dating back to World War II, NMCB-3’s skilled builders and engineers continue to support scientific research in Antarctica by constructing and maintaining vital infrastructure that allows for groundbreaking studies in one of the most remote regions on the planet. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd class Komlan Adjassem)
