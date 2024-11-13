DET Antarctica Surveyors (NMCB-3)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241022-N-SU884-1018 MCMURDO STATION, Antarctica (Oct 22, 2024) – Builder 2nd Class Nick Juhl from Temecula, California, (left), Builder 2nd Class Brett Feind from Belgium, Wisconsin (left middle) , Engineering Aide 2nd Class Mykel Hargrove from Buffalo, New York (right middle) and Engineering Aide 2nd Class Arturo Soto from Dallas, Texas, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, Detachment Antarctica pose in front of Trimble system after Conducting topographical survey for The Warf project on board McMurdo station, Antarctica. NMCB-3 provides critical engineering and construction support to missions worldwide. With a legacy of excellence dating back to World War II, NMCB-3’s skilled builders and engineers continue to support scientific research in Antarctica by constructing and maintaining vital infrastructure that allows for groundbreaking studies in one of the most remote regions on the planet. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 2nd Class Arthur Dunlap)