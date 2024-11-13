Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DET Antarctica Surveyors (NMCB-3) [Image 3 of 4]

    DET Antarctica Surveyors (NMCB-3)

    ANTARCTICA

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Torres Mata 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    241022-N-SU884-1018 MCMURDO STATION, Antarctica (Oct 22, 2024) – Builder 2nd Class Nick Juhl from Temecula, California, (left), Builder 2nd Class Brett Feind from Belgium, Wisconsin (left middle) , Engineering Aide 2nd Class Mykel Hargrove from Buffalo, New York (right middle) and Engineering Aide 2nd Class Arturo Soto from Dallas, Texas, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, Detachment Antarctica pose in front of Trimble system after Conducting topographical survey for The Warf project on board McMurdo station, Antarctica. NMCB-3 provides critical engineering and construction support to missions worldwide. With a legacy of excellence dating back to World War II, NMCB-3’s skilled builders and engineers continue to support scientific research in Antarctica by constructing and maintaining vital infrastructure that allows for groundbreaking studies in one of the most remote regions on the planet. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 2nd Class Arthur Dunlap)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 15:39
    Photo ID: 8760303
    VIRIN: 241022-N-SU884-1018
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 558.63 KB
    Location: AQ
    Hometown: BELGIUM, WISCONSIN, US
    Hometown: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, DET Antarctica Surveyors (NMCB-3) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Benjamin Torres Mata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    antarctica
    nmcb3
    snowbees

