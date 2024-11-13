The Institute for Security Governance Commemorates Three Decades of Impact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Defense Security Cooperation University (DSCU) President, Dr. Celeste W. Gventer and the Institute for Security Governance (ISG) teammates pose for a group photo at the ISG’s 30th anniversary reception at the historic Hotel Del Monte, Oct. 22, 2024. The Naval Postgraduate School Foundation & Alumni Association hosts the event, bringing together more than 200 ISG colleagues and alumni to honor the Institute's legacy.