The Institute for Security Governance Commemorates Three Decades of Impact

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency Director, Michael Miller, shares his insights at the Institute for Security Governance’s (ISG) 30th Anniversary commemorative reception at the historic Hotel Del Monte, Oct. 22, 2024. The Defense Security Cooperation University’s ISG celebrates three decades of dedication to strengthening international partnerships through education, training, and Institutional Capacity Building.