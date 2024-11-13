Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Institute for Security Governance Commemorates Three Decades of Impact [Image 1 of 2]

    The Institute for Security Governance Commemorates Three Decades of Impact

    UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Mallory Thornton 

    Defense Security Cooperation Agency

    The Defense Security Cooperation Agency Director, Michael Miller, shares his insights at the Institute for Security Governance’s (ISG) 30th Anniversary commemorative reception at the historic Hotel Del Monte, Oct. 22, 2024. The Defense Security Cooperation University’s ISG celebrates three decades of dedication to strengthening international partnerships through education, training, and Institutional Capacity Building.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 14:03
    Photo ID: 8760055
    VIRIN: 241022-O-WA447-6559
    Resolution: 2969x4160
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: US
    The Institute for Security Governance Commemorates Three Decades of Impact

    security cooperation
    Defense Security Cooperation Agency
    Defense Security Cooperation University
    Institute for Security

