The Defense Security Cooperation Agency Director, Michael Miller, shares his insights at the Institute for Security Governance’s (ISG) 30th Anniversary commemorative reception at the historic Hotel Del Monte, Oct. 22, 2024. The Defense Security Cooperation University’s ISG celebrates three decades of dedication to strengthening international partnerships through education, training, and Institutional Capacity Building.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 14:03
|Photo ID:
|8760055
|VIRIN:
|241022-O-WA447-6559
|Resolution:
|2969x4160
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Institute for Security Governance Commemorates Three Decades of Impact [Image 2 of 2], by Mallory Thornton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Institute for Security Governance Commemorates Three Decades of Impact
No keywords found.