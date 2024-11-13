Staff Sgt. Jose M. Paulacordero lost 90-lbs so that he could enlist in the U.S. Army
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 11:06
|Photo ID:
|8759578
|VIRIN:
|241101-A-GY890-1002
|Resolution:
|1200x1198
|Size:
|288.16 KB
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve — New Jersey Army recruiter paves way for family’s legacy [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.