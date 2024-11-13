Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United States Army Correctional Activity—Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducted an escaped prisoner exercise at USAG Sembach, Germany, from the night of 13 November into the early morning of 14 November 2024. This exercise was to evaluate the facility in case such an event was to occur at night. The exercise included coordination with the 92nd Military Police Company and Combined Military Working Dogs Detachment—Europe.