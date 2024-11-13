Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Escaped Prisoner Exercise [Image 3 of 8]

    GERMANY

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    United States Army Correctional Activity—Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducted an escaped prisoner exercise at USAG Sembach, Germany, from the night of 13 November into the early morning of 14 November 2024. This exercise was to evaluate the facility in case such an event was to occur at night. The exercise included coordination with the 92nd Military Police Company and Combined Military Working Dogs Detachment—Europe.

