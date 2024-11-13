U.S. Army Garrison Casey Sgt. Maj. William Fritzinger answers questions from the community during the Town Hall held at the Camp Casey Theater on Nov 15. 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Malakai Corley)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 01:05
|Photo ID:
|8758724
|VIRIN:
|241107-A-YG255-1010
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.6 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Casey hosts Town Hall [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Malakai Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.