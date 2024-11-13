U.S. Army Garrison Casey hosts Town Hall

Mr. Dewey McLean introduces himself at the Town Hall hosted at Camp Casey Movie Theater on Nov. 15 2024. McLean is the U.S. Army Garrison Casey Public Works Director and provides servicing for the facilities on Camp Casey. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Malakai Corley)
