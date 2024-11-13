YORKTOWN, Va. (November 15, 2024) Marines assigned to the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment are served lunch from the hot serving line onboard Naval Weapons Station’s award winning Scudder Hall Galley. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 00:56
|Photo ID:
|8758720
|VIRIN:
|241115-N-TG517-7419
|Resolution:
|3008x2000
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL WEAPONS STATION YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley celebrates Marine Corps' 249th Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.