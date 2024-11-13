Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley celebrates Marine Corps' 249th Birthday [Image 3 of 6]

    NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley celebrates Marine Corps' 249th Birthday

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, Va. (November 15, 2024) Marines assigned to the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment are served lunch from the hot serving line onboard Naval Weapons Station’s award winning Scudder Hall Galley. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 00:56
    Photo ID: 8758717
    VIRIN: 241115-N-TG517-7265
    Resolution: 3008x2000
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley celebrates Marine Corps' 249th Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Birthday Cake
    Marine Corps Birthday
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Scudder Hall Galley

