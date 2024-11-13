Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard visits RMIS Lomor in Majuro [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Coast Guard visits RMIS Lomor in Majuro

    MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    10.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard representatives, including Capt. Worst, Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin, maritime advisor, and Lt. Anna Maria Vaccaro, Compact of Free Association liaison, from U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam (FM/SG) stand with Australia Maritime Security Advisor Lt. Cmdr. Lachlan Sommerville for a photo aboard RMIS Lomor in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands on Oct. 18, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard personnel joined the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) and other U.S. leaders for the Joint Committee Meeting in Majuro from Oct. 13 to 17, 2024, to strengthen bilateral maritime partnerships and chart future initiatives supporting RMI’s maritime security and resilience. (Lt. Cmdr. Lachlan Sommerville)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 22:55
    Photo ID: 8758449
    VIRIN: 241018-G-G0020-6781
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 298.66 KB
    Location: MAJURO, MH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard visits RMIS Lomor in Majuro
    U.S. Coast Guard visits RMIS Lomor in Majuro

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard participates in Republic of the Marshall Islands Joint Committee Meeting to enhance security and maritime resilience in Pacific

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RMI
    JCM
    COFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download