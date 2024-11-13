U.S. Coast Guard visits RMIS Lomor in Majuro

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard representatives, including Capt. Worst, Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin, maritime advisor, and Lt. Anna Maria Vaccaro, Compact of Free Association liaison, from U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam (FM/SG) stand with Australia Maritime Security Advisor Lt. Cmdr. Lachlan Sommerville for a photo aboard RMIS Lomor in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands on Oct. 18, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard personnel joined the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) and other U.S. leaders for the Joint Committee Meeting in Majuro from Oct. 13 to 17, 2024, to strengthen bilateral maritime partnerships and chart future initiatives supporting RMI’s maritime security and resilience. (Lt. Cmdr. Lachlan Sommerville)