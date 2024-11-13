U.S. Coast Guard participates in Republic of the Marshall Islands Joint Committee Meeting to enhance security and maritime resilience in Pacific

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard representatives, including Capt. Worst, Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard representatives, including Capt. Worst, Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin, maritime advisor, and Lt. Anna Maria Vaccaro, Compact of Free Association liaison, from U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam (FM/SG) join U.S. and Marshallese colleagues for a photo in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands on Oct. 17, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard personnel joined the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) and other U.S. leaders for the Joint Committee Meeting in Majuro from Oct. 13 to 17, 2024, to strengthen bilateral maritime partnerships and chart future initiatives supporting RMI’s maritime security and resilience. (Courtesy U.S. IndoPacific Command) see less | View Image Page

MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands — U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam (FM/SG) personnel joined the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) and other U.S. leaders for the Joint Committee Meeting in Majuro from Oct. 13 to 17, 2024, to strengthen bilateral maritime partnerships and chart future initiatives supporting RMI’s maritime security and resilience.



Capt. Jessica Worst, newly appointed commander of FM/SG, was formally introduced to key Marshallese and U.S. leaders, underscoring the U.S. Coast Guard’s enduring commitment to regional collaboration in the Pacific.



During the meeting, Coast Guard representatives, including Capt. Worst, Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin, maritime advisor, and Lt. Anna Maria Vaccaro, Compact of Free Association liaison, outlined U.S. Coast Guard operations supporting RMI priorities. Discussions centered on enhancing maritime law enforcement capabilities, addressing maritime domain awareness needs, and supporting future maritime infrastructure. With a formal request from the RMI to enhance the bilateral maritime law enforcement agreement, leaders highlighted collaborative opportunities to ensure security and resilience across the RMI’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).



Reflecting on the event’s success, Capt. Worst noted, “We are proud to continue work alongside our Marshallese partners to foster a peaceful, secure, and prosperous region. This partnership is rooted in shared commitments to resilience and mutual respect, and we look forward to supporting our Pacific neighbors in achieving their maritime security goals.”



The U.S. Coast Guard also reaffirmed its commitment to assisting the RMI as they address surface patrol challenges, especially given potential temporary gaps in the RMI’s maritime assets due to maintenance. The FM/SG team also emphasized the importance of upcoming bilateral discussions on the enhanced maritime law enforcement agreement.



The Coast Guard’s recent work with the RMI includes initiatives like Operation Irensia in June, which brought together maritime personnel from the Republic of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Royal Australian Navy and Australian Defence Force Pacific Maritime Security Program, and the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) expeditionary patrol in early 2024 to deter illegal fishing activities, conduct engagements, and promote maritime law enforcement.



The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Environmental Response and Regional Activity Center (MER-RAC) also actively supported the RMI in building out a pollution response framework, providing training, resources, and expertise to enhance RMI’s capacity to protect its marine environment from potential oil spills and hazardous substance incidents. These engagements highlight the Coast Guard’s dedication to providing consistent support and maintaining maritime security across Oceania.



The RMI is a sovereign nation in the central Pacific, comprising over 1,200 islands and atolls with a population of approximately 60,000 people. The nation’s population is concentrated primarily in the urban centers of Majuro and Ebeye, while the outer islands maintain traditional lifestyles in smaller communities.



About the Compact of Free Association (COFA)

The COFA is a mutually beneficial agreement promoting cooperation and security in the Pacific. It provides unique provisions for defense, economic assistance, and access between the U.S. and RMI and emphasizes shared goals of stability and development in the region. The Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau are also freely associated states under COFA.



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam supports the Coast Guard’s missions of ensuring maritime safety, security, and stewardship in the Pacific. Through search and rescue, law enforcement, and partnership-building efforts, the FM/SG team enhances the peace, stability, and prosperity of the Blue Pacific.