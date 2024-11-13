Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-6 FAB demonstrate lethality during live fire validation [Image 6 of 6]

    1-6 FAB demonstrate lethality during live fire validation

    FINLAND

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen 

    NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

    Soldiers from 1st Bn., 6th Artillery Regt., 41st Field Artillery Bde. fire the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System during Table XV Live Fire Qualifications in Finland during Dynamic Front 25, Nov. 17, 2024. DF25 is NATO's largest multinational, integrated artillery mission rehearsal with participation from more than 28 Allied and partner nations from the Arctic to the Black Sea along NATO's Eastern Flank, demonstrating NATO's commitment to ensuring a safe and secure Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 17:29
    VIRIN: 241117-A-AS262-1008
    TAGS

    NATO
    ARRC
    Ready to Fight
    STRONGERTOGETHER
    WEARENATO
    DynamicFront

