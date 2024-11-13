1-6 FAB demonstrate lethality during live fire validation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from 1st Bn., 6th Artillery Regt., 41st Field Artillery Bde. fire the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System during Table XV Live Fire Qualifications in Finland during Dynamic Front 25, Nov. 17, 2024. DF25 is NATO's largest multinational, integrated artillery mission rehearsal with participation from more than 28 Allied and partner nations from the Arctic to the Black Sea along NATO's Eastern Flank, demonstrating NATO's commitment to ensuring a safe and secure Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)