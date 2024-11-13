Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Beloit Arrives in Milwaukee for Commissioning [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Beloit Arrives in Milwaukee for Commissioning

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    USS Beloit (LCS 29) arrives in Milwaukee for its commissioning ceremony week, Nov. 17, 2024. The ship will be commissioned at Veterans Park in Milwaukee on Nov. 24, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 16:15
    Photo ID: 8758173
    VIRIN: 241117-D-DB155-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    #USS Beloit
    #Milwaukee #commissioning #EJ Hersom #US Navy

