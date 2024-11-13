Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Army weapons systems & military vehicles on display during Exercise Dynamic Front 25 [Image 3 of 4]

    German Army weapons systems &amp; military vehicles on display during Exercise Dynamic Front 25

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A German Army Panzerhaubitze 2000 is shown during a static display during exercise Dynamic Front 25 on Grafenwöhr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 16, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4 to 24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire mission target information and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-distance fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host-nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Sar Paw)

