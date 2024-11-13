Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A German Army armored vehicle is shown during a static display during exercise Dynamic Front 25 on Grafenwöhr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 16, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4 to 24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire mission target information and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-distance fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host-nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Sar Paw)