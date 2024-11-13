HQ ARRC JFIB Chief visits 41st FAB Command Post during DF25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Rob Alston, Chief Joint Fires and Influence Branch Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, visits Col. Frank Maxwell, Commander of 41st Field Artillery Bde., and the 41st Field Artillery Brigade's tactical operations center in Finland during Dynamic Front 25, Nov. 16, 2024. DF25 provides artillery units from various Allied nations the opportunity to modernize and develop their tactics, teqniques and procedures in harsh and austere environments, which is a fundamental aspect of maintaining a credible and capable fighting force ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)