    HQ ARRC JFIB Chief visits 41st FAB Command Post during DF25 [Image 5 of 10]

    HQ ARRC JFIB Chief visits 41st FAB Command Post during DF25

    FINLAND

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen 

    NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

    Brig. Rob Alston, Chief Joint Fires and Influence Branch Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, visits Col. Frank Maxwell, Commander of 41st Field Artillery Bde., and the 41st Field Artillery Brigade's tactical operations center in Finland during Dynamic Front 25, Nov. 16, 2024. DF25 provides artillery units from various Allied nations the opportunity to modernize and develop their tactics, teqniques and procedures in harsh and austere environments, which is a fundamental aspect of maintaining a credible and capable fighting force ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)

    NATO
    ARRC
    Ready to Fight
    STRONGERTOGETHER
    WEARENATO
    DynamicFront

