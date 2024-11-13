US Soldiers traverse the Arctic during DF25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Bn., 6th Field Artillery Regt., 41st Field Artillery Bde. drive High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, and Combat Support Vehicles in a convoy to get in position for Dynamic Front 25 in Finland, Nov. 10, 2024. The 41st FAB plans, prepares, executes and asses operations providing U.S. Army Europe close support and long range precision strikes, their participation in DF25 highlights the U.S. Army's dedication to reinforce NATO's Eastern Flank, providing security and reassurance to NATO Partners and Allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)