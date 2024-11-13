508th returns home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 508th Military Police Company, 117th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey Army National Guard, listen to Col. Yvonne L. Mays, The Adjutant General of New Jersey, in the passenger terminal at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Nov.15, 2024. The more 60 Soldiers returned from a nearly year-long deployment to the southwest border where they supported U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)