    508th returns home [Image 3 of 7]

    508th returns home

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Col. Yvonne L. Mays, The Adjutant General of New Jersey, along with New Jersey National Guard leadership, greets Soldiers with the 508th Military Police Company, 117th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey Army National Guard, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Nov.15, 2024. The more 60 Soldiers returned from a nearly year-long deployment to the southwest border where they supported U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 21:59
    Photo ID: 8756895
    VIRIN: 241115-Z-AL508-1186
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 508th returns home [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deployment
    New Jersey National Guard
    NJARNG
    Southwest Border Mission

