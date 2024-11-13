Surface Forces Awards USS Sterett CNSP Surface Warfare Officer of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, (Nov. 24, 2024) Vice Adm. Brendan McLane awards the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Lt. Cmdr. Jason White for earning the CNSP Surface Warfare Officer of the Year (SWOTY). Sterett is currently in port NBSD.
