Date Taken: 11.14.2024 Date Posted: 11.15.2024 21:55 Photo ID: 8756885 VIRIN: 241114-N-SG058-5231 Resolution: 1280x832 Size: 127.27 KB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Surface Forces Awards USS Sterett CNSP Surface Warfare Officer of the Year [Image 2 of 2] [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Ryan Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.