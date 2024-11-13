Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surface Forces Awards USS Sterett CNSP Surface Warfare Officer of the Year [Image 2 of 2] [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Ryan Nunez 

    USS Sterett (DDG 104)

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, (Nov. 24, 2024) Vice Adm. Brendan McLane awards the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Lt. Cmdr. Jason White for earning the CNSP Surface Warfare Officer of the Year (SWOTY). Sterett is currently in port NBSD.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 21:55
