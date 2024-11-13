Surface Forces Visit USS Sterett (DDG-104) [Image 1 of 2)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Ryan Nunez 

    USS Sterett (DDG 104)

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Nov 14, 2024) Cmdr. Kurt Albaugh welcomes Vice
    Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet,
    aboard to award USS Sterett (DDG-104) the 2023 Spokane Trophy. Sterett is
    currently in port NBSD.

    Surface Forces Pacific
    DDG104

