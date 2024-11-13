Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Amphibious Task Force (DATF) Evolution [Image 3 of 4]

    Defense Amphibious Task Force (DATF) Evolution

    JAPAN

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (September 18, 2024) Marines assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) fire a Light Armored Vehicle (LAV) during a defense amphibious task force evolution on the flight deck. Defense amphibious task force evolutions are an integrated joint branch evolution that are executed to ensure sailors and marines maintain readiness. USS Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)

