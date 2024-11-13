Defense Amphibious Task Force (DATF) Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (September 18, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Zavier Parelius assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) signals to an AH-1Z Viper helicopter during a defense amphibious task force evolution on the flight deck. Defense amphibious task force evolutions are an integrated joint branch evolution that are executed to ensure sailors and marines maintain readiness. USS Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)