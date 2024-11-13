Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Rubber Raiding Craft (CRRC) Evolution

    Combat Rubber Raiding Craft (CRRC) Evolution

    JAPAN

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2024) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) pull aboard Marines assigned to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit onto USS Green Bay’s stern gate during a combat rubber raiding craft (CRRC) evolution as part of Exercise Iron Fist on March 11, 2024. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)

    This work, Combat Rubber Raiding Craft (CRRC) Evolution, by PO2 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    United States
    Navy

