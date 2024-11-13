Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2024) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) cast out lines to pull aboard Marines assigned to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit onto USS Green Bay’s stern gate during a combat rubber raiding craft (CRRC) evolution as part of Exercise Iron Fist on March 11, 2024. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)