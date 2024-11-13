Ret. Adm. Harry B. Harris visits DPAA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Navy Adm. Harry Harris Jr., former commander, U.S. Pacific Command, signs and writes a short message in the visitors' book during a tour of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. Throughout the tour, guests engaged with DPAA staff, senior leaders, and lab experts to gain deeper insights into the agency’s history and operational procedures. The fellows toured multiple USINDOPACOM agencies to include DPAA as part of their capstone curriculum which examines major issues affecting national security decision making, military strategy, joint and combined doctrine, interoperability, and key allied nation issues. (U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lesley Cisneros)