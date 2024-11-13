Ret. Adm. Harry B. Harris visits DPAA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. personnel engage with Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) leadership during a DPAA mission brief on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. Throughout the tour, guests engaged with DPAA staff, senior leaders, and lab experts to gain deeper insights into the agency’s history and operational procedures. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. The fellows toured multiple USINDOPACOM agencies to include DPAA as part of their capstone curriculum which examines major issues affecting national security decision making, military strategy, joint and combined doctrine, interoperability, and key allied nation issues. (U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lesley Cisneros)