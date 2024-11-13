USARPAC Hosts 2024 Paralegal Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Ciarra Caro del Castillo and Spc. Garron Viviano, winners of the USARPAC Best Paralegal Warrior Competition Nov. 7 at Gen Frederick C Weyand Command Center, Fort Shafter. Shaw and Castillo placed first in the USARPAC 2024 Paralegal Warrior Challenge in the NCO and Junior Enlisted category respectfully. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)