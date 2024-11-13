Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC Hosts 2024 Paralegal Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 2]

    USARPAC Hosts 2024 Paralegal Warrior Competition

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Sgt. Ciarra Caro del Castillo and Spc. Garron Viviano, winners of the USARPAC Best Paralegal Warrior Competition Nov. 7 at Gen Frederick C Weyand Command Center, Fort Shafter. Shaw and Castillo placed first in the USARPAC 2024 Paralegal Warrior Challenge in the NCO and Junior Enlisted category respectfully. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 19:11
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Best Warrior
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Paralegal
    U.S. Army
    BPWC

