USARPAC Hosts 2024 Paralegal Warrior Competition

Photo By Spc. Taylor Gray | U.S. Army Sgt. Ciarra Caro del Castillo and Spc. Garron Viviano, winners of the USARPAC Best Paralegal Warrior Competition Nov. 7 at Gen Frederick C Weyand Command Center, Fort Shafter. Shaw and Castillo placed first in the USARPAC 2024 Paralegal Warrior Challenge in the NCO and Junior Enlisted category respectfully. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – Each year, Soldiers from across the Pacific theater gather in Hawaii to vie for the prestigious title of Paralegal of the Year.



The U.S. Army Pacific’s 2024 Paralegal Warrior Competition, held Nov. 4-7 at Fort Shafter Flats, Schofield Barracks, and Ford Island on Oahu, 15 Soldiers competed. Among them, two emerged as winners—one noncommissioned officer and one junior enlisted Soldier.



Sgt. Ciarra Caro del Castillo, a paralegal specialist assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, and Spc. Garron Viviano, a paralegal assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, earned the title. Castillo, a two-time winner, claimed the title of Best Junior Enlisted Paralegal Warrior in 2024.



"I joined the competition to connect with other paralegals across USARPAC and gain new perspectives," said Castillo. "It was a unique chance to push my limits and see how far I could go."



For Castillo, the event was more than just winning the title. It was an opportunity to refine her paralegal skills and test her Army warrior ethos.



Army paralegal specialists provide legal and administrative support in multiple areas of law. They are vital assets to the Staff Judge Advocate (SJA) section, Command Judge Advocate (CJA) section, Brigade Legal Section, and unit headquarters. The three-day competition not only challenged competitors' mental fortitude but also tested their physical strength through basic soldiering skills.



Both Castillo and Viviano exemplified these qualities throughout the competition, excelling in both technical legal skills and physically demanding challenges. Viviano's performance under pressure highlighted the resilience and adaptability required of Army paralegals, securing his spot among the competition’s top performers.



The competition featured a series of events, including a military occupational specialty (MOS) exam, the Army Physical Fitness Test, a ruck march, and an air assault obstacle course conducted across the island of Oahu. The competition culminated with a board to evaluate each competitor’s military bearing and paralegal expertise.



Viviano, who viewed the competition as more than a personal challenge, saw it as a chance to sharpen his Soldier skills and prepare for future opportunities to advance in his career.



"I approached the competition with the goal of giving my best effort because it’s a reflection of who I am, my abilities, and the skills I’ve developed," said Viviano. "Regardless of winning or losing, I wanted to put my best foot forward and give it my all."



Viviano, who is set to attend Jungle School in December, saw the competition as another step in his growth as a Soldier.



Castillo, expressed her hope to inspire her fellow Soldiers by pursuing the Officer Candidate School process, aiming to further her career and lead by example.