Fort Gregg-Adams Funeral Honors Team prepares to do a three-volley rifle salute during the memorial service in honor of Retired Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg at Memorial Chapel September 16.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8756437
|VIRIN:
|240916-A-JL021-1011
|Resolution:
|4539x6805
|Size:
|9.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg celebrated for the life he lived [Image 6 of 6], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.