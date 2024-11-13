Date Taken: 09.16.2024 Date Posted: 11.15.2024 15:18 Photo ID: 8756438 VIRIN: 240916-A-JL021-1012 Resolution: 7268x4918 Size: 12.66 MB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg celebrated for the life he lived [Image 6 of 6], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.