    249th Marine Corps Ball - CBIRF [Image 10 of 13]

    249th Marine Corps Ball - CBIRF

    ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Angel Ponce 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    Marines and Sailors from the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) gathered to celebrate the 259th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center in Virginia on Nov. 8, 2024. The event included a traditional ceremony and a speech by guest of honor Julian B. Wills III, president and chief executive officer of the Wills Group. The Marine Corps has celebrated its founding on Nov. 10, 1775, every year, honoring its rich history, legacy, and traditions passed down through generations. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Pfc. Angel G. Ponce)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 13:40
    Photo ID: 8756187
    VIRIN: 241108-M-JC426-1321
    Resolution: 7650x5464
    Size: 30.73 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 249th Marine Corps Ball - CBIRF [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Angel Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

