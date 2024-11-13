249th Marine Corps Ball - CBIRF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marines and Sailors from the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) gathered to celebrate the 259th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center in Virginia on Nov. 8, 2024. The event included a traditional ceremony and a speech by guest of honor Julian B. Wills III, president and chief executive officer of the Wills Group. The Marine Corps has celebrated its founding on Nov. 10, 1775, every year, honoring its rich history, legacy, and traditions passed down through generations. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Pfc. Angel G. Ponce)