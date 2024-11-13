USACE supports Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and city of Asheville, North Carolina, discuss plans to remove sediment at the Burnett Reservoir, near Asheville, Nov. 14. USACE is working with the city of Asheville to remove sediment from the reservoir following Hurricane Helene.

USACE is also supporting the state of North Carolina and the Federal Emergency Management Agency throughout western North Carolina to recover from Hurricane Helene.