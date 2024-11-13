Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE supports Hurricane Helene recovery efforts [Image 4 of 4]

    USACE supports Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and city of Asheville, North Carolina, discuss plans to remove sediment at the Burnett Reservoir, near Asheville, Nov. 14. USACE is working with the city of Asheville to remove sediment from the reservoir following Hurricane Helene.
    USACE is also supporting the state of North Carolina and the Federal Emergency Management Agency throughout western North Carolina to recover from Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 08:20
    Photo ID: 8755482
    VIRIN: 241114-A-LI073-1059
    Resolution: 5220x3688
    Size: 9.02 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, USACE supports Hurricane Helene recovery efforts [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wilmington District
    Helene24
    HeleneUSACE

