    USACE supports Hurricane Helene recovery efforts [Image 3 of 4]

    USACE supports Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Col. Brad Morgan, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District and Hurricane Helene Recovery Field Office commander, takes a sip of water from a purification system at the University of North Carolina Asheville, Nov. 14. USACE is supporting the college to provide safe drinking water to the students.
    USACE is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 08:20
    Photo ID: 8755481
    VIRIN: 241114-A-LI073-1030
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 10.86 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Wilmington District
    Helene24
    HeleneUSACE

