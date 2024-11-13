USACE supports Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Brad Morgan, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District and Hurricane Helene Recovery Field Office commander, takes a sip of water from a purification system at the University of North Carolina Asheville, Nov. 14. USACE is supporting the college to provide safe drinking water to the students.

USACE is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene.