Naval Hospital Rota conducts ongoing skills practice in neonatal resuscitation and stabilization

Staff assigned to Naval Hospital Rota’s Multiservice Ward and emergency response teams conduct ongoing skills practice in neonatal resuscitation and stabilization as part of the commands training and patient safety plan. The command frequently provides training on neonatal and obstetrical emergency procedures and processes to ensure sustained readiness and staff confidence. [Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks/Released] (Portions of this photo have been blurred for security purposes.)