Lt. J.G. Vanessa Bernales, a nurse assigned to the Multiservice Ward at US Naval Hospital Rota, practices neonatal resuscitation skills during an emergency response exercise. Hospital staff routinely participate in neonatal resuscitation and stabilization as part of the hospital’s training and patient safety plan. [Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks/Released] (Portions of this photo have been blurred for security purposes.)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 05:15
|Photo ID:
|8755262
|VIRIN:
|241106-N-JO616-7240
|Resolution:
|422x561
|Size:
|193.44 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multidisciplinary clinical staff conduct ongoing skills sustainment training [Image 2 of 2], by CDR Jenny Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Hospital Rota Resumes Inpatient Labor and Delivery Services with New Partnerships
Training