Multidisciplinary clinical staff conduct ongoing skills sustainment training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. J.G. Vanessa Bernales, a nurse assigned to the Multiservice Ward at US Naval Hospital Rota, practices neonatal resuscitation skills during an emergency response exercise. Hospital staff routinely participate in neonatal resuscitation and stabilization as part of the hospital’s training and patient safety plan. [Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks/Released] (Portions of this photo have been blurred for security purposes.)