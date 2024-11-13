BM1 Alejandrino Reenlists at NSGB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Darrel Alejandrino reenlists in the U.S. Navy during a ceremony aboard a utility boat near Deer Point, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on Nov. 7, 2024. Surrounded by friends, family, and shipmates, BM1 Alejandrino reaffirmed his commitment to service. Lt. Andi Howland, port operations officer for NSGB, served as the reenlistment officer. During the ceremony, Alejandrino’s wife, Kathleen, was presented with a certificate of appreciation for her support. (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot)