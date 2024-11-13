Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BM1 Alejandrino Reenlists at NSGB [Image 8 of 12]

    BM1 Alejandrino Reenlists at NSGB

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Jovi Prevot 

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

    Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Darrel Alejandrino reenlists in the U.S. Navy during a ceremony aboard a utility boat near Deer Point, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on Nov. 7, 2024. Surrounded by friends, family, and shipmates, BM1 Alejandrino reaffirmed his commitment to service. Lt. Andi Howland, port operations officer for NSGB, served as the reenlistment officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 04:24
    VIRIN: 241107-N-IX958-1209
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    This work, BM1 Alejandrino Reenlists at NSGB [Image 12 of 12], by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GTMO
    Stay Navy

