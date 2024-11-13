USS Preble Flight Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241114-N-KW492-1374 (Nov. 14, 2024) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

Lt. j.g. Min Kim, from Conway, Arkansas, observes an MH-60R Sea Hawk land on the flight deck from the helicopter control station of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) during flight operations in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 14. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)