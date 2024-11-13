Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Preble Flight Ops [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Preble Flight Ops

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241114-N-KW492-1089 (Nov. 14, 2024) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) during flight operations in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 14. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 17:15
    Photo ID: 8754340
    VIRIN: 241114-N-KW492-1089
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 854.22 KB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Preble Flight Ops [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Preble Flight Ops
    USS Preble Flight Ops
    USS Preble Flight Ops
    USS Preble Flight Ops
    USS Preble Flight Ops
    USS Preble Flight Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight Ops
    Sea Hawk
    MH-60R
    USS Preble
    HSM-51
    DDG88

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download