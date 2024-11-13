Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon pose for a group photo after the Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots football game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., Nov. 10, 2024. During the month of November, the National Football League honors the military with Salute to Service games the Silent Drill Platoon performed in front of tens of thousands spectators at the Chicago Bears versus the New England Patriots. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Iyer P. Ramakrishna)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 15:49
|Photo ID:
|8754198
|VIRIN:
|241110-M-DT244-1158
|Resolution:
|4721x3648
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Face of the Corps [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.