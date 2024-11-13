Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Face of the Corps [Image 10 of 11]

    Face of the Corps

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon execute their “rifle inspection” sequence during a halftime show at the Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots football game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., Nov. 10, 2024. During the month of November, the National Football League honors the military with Salute to Service games the Silent Drill Platoon performed in front of tens of thousands spectators at the Chicago Bears versus the New England Patriots. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Iyer P. Ramakrishna)

