Face of the Corps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon execute their “rifle inspection” sequence during a halftime show at the Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots football game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., Nov. 10, 2024. During the month of November, the National Football League honors the military with Salute to Service games the Silent Drill Platoon performed in front of tens of thousands spectators at the Chicago Bears versus the New England Patriots. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Iyer P. Ramakrishna)