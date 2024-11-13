Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss Soldiers, families thank veterans during northeast El Paso parade, regional observances [Image 1 of 5]

    Bliss Soldiers, families thank veterans during northeast El Paso parade, regional observances

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The holiday American flag flies over the Old Glory Memorial in El Paso, Texas, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2024. Fort Bliss Soldiers joined veterans, veteran advocates, elected officials, and many more El Pasoans at the memorial for Flags Across America’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 14:14
    VIRIN: 241111-A-KV967-1003
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Bliss Soldiers, families thank veterans during northeast El Paso parade, regional observances

