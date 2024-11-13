Soldiers from the 571st Combat Engineer Company, 16th Brigade Engineer Battalion march in the Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade, in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 11, 2024. Fort Bliss-based Soldiers joined communities across the region for Veterans Day observances throughout the holiday weekend.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 14:13
|Photo ID:
|8753817
|VIRIN:
|241111-A-KV967-1006
|Resolution:
|2100x1680
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bliss Soldiers, families thank veterans during northeast El Paso parade, regional observances [Image 5 of 5], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bliss Soldiers, families thank veterans during northeast El Paso parade, regional observances
No keywords found.