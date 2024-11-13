Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss Soldiers, families thank veterans during northeast El Paso parade, regional observances

    

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 571st Combat Engineer Company, 16th Brigade Engineer Battalion march in the Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade, in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 11, 2024. Fort Bliss-based Soldiers joined communities across the region for Veterans Day observances throughout the holiday weekend.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
